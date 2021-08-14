Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 112.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 216,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,537. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.11, a PEG ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.