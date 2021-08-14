Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 3,121 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

