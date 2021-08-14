Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

