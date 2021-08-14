Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $135.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

