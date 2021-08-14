ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $362.59. 230,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.11.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.