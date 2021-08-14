Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

