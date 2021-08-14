Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.95. The company had a trading volume of 150,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,028. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

