Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 251,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JFR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 226,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

