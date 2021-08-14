Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 138,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,851. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.