ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.50

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.18. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 14,593 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $207.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.