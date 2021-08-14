Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.92 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.