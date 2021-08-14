Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.05.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

