Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 193 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UNH opened at $409.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

