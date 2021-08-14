CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE:CNMD opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
