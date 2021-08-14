CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

