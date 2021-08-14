Bradley Mark J. Sells 665 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Fiserv by 27.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 219,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 213,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

