DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 21,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 89,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

