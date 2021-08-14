Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Trading Down 0.4%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,340,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

