National Bank Financial Upgrades AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) to “Outperform Market Weight”

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.42. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.25 and a 52 week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

