Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

OFC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

