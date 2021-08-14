MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Shares Down 0.1%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. 19,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

