Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

TSE LNR opened at C$73.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$76.02. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$37.15 and a 12 month high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

