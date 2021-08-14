Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.62.

About Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

