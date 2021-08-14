Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.69. Tencent shares last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 4,503,388 shares.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

