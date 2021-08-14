NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.60. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 602,123 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$761.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.5010526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

