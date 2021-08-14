Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 28,172 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,685 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 28,172 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

