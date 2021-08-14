Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 83,820 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.55% of Atmos Energy worth $68,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

