Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $118.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.93 million and the highest is $119.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $467.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $587.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $598.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.22.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

