Permission Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.35 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $24.35 million and $367,546.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.