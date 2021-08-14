Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,341 ($17.52). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,331 ($17.39), with a volume of 146,969 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.56.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

