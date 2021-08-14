Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

