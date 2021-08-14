AXS Investments LLC Invests $346,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.34 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.