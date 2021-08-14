First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.