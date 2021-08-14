Weyerhaeuser to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

