Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.82%.

NYSE:DDS opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $207.32.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

