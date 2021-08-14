AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

