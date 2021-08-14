Busey Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $23,791,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

NYSE:TD opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

