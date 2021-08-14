Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.51

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.51 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 2,005,202 shares changing hands.

COA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

