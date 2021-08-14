WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.04

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and traded as high as $43.10. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 97,362 shares.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

