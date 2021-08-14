Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $608,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after buying an additional 301,702 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

