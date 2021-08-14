NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.70

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 48,225 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.52.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NAHL Group plc will post 1839.5084162 earnings per share for the current year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

