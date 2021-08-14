Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,129 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $540.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

