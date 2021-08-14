Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

