Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 639.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

