Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 639.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
