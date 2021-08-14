Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,403,649 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £199.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.50.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

