Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 260 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

