Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Down 66.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $404,156.13 and $36.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 66.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.00879513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044153 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

