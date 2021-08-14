Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0118 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $405,286.40 and $145,132.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.00879513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.