Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cameco.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $16.76 on Monday. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.