Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $88,105.88 and $50.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.48 or 0.06956416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00136630 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

