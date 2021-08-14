Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,397 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.